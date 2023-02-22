WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Versions of the BEAST, a fully electric school bus that is manufactured in West Virginia, will be deployed in two more West Virginia counties at the beginning of March.

In the past week, both Upshur and Lewis counties announced that electric school buses will move into their school systems as part of the fourth phase of the GreenPower pilot project. Many other counties have already tried the GreenPower BEAST, including Monongalia, Ohio, Clay, Grant, Cabell, Kanawha, Mercer, Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties.

Upshur County will receive a Green Power Electric Nano Beast School Bus, which is equipped with wheelchair securement and a curbside lift, and Lewis County will deploy multiple GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses. Both counties will deploy the buses in the first week of March.

Lewis will have a press conference on March 1 and deploy the bus for the first time on March 2. The deployment, which is open to the public will be 6:30 a.m. at the Transportation Bus Garage, and from there, the bus will head to Leading Creek Elementary School.

In Upshur County, a press conference will be held on March 2, and the bus will make its first trip in the county on March 3.

All the buses are make in South Charleston, West Virginia by GreenPower Motor Company Inc, which opened its West Virginia plant in August 2022 and makes fully electric buses and vehicles.