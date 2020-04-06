Elementary students in Morgantown invited to submit posters for annual Earth Day contest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “Reduce—Reuse—Recycle!” is the theme for Morgantown’s Online Earth Day Poster Contest.

The Morgantown Municipal Green Team is inviting kids from kindergarten to 5th grade in local

schools to submit handmade posters, according to a press release. Then, kids can simply email a sharp photo of the work.

The deadline to enter is April 17. Children can find instructions and updates at the Morgantown Green Team’s Facebook page. Winners will be chosen by April 22nd—the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, the release states.

The organization is encouraging children to be creative to motivate Morgantown residents to recycle properly, reduce packaging in purchases and reuse stuff in new ways.

The contest was organized in honor of Recycle Right Morgantown, a yearlong initiative that promotes proper recycling of household waste by city residents, according to the release.

Young artists can use pencils, crayons, watercolors, markers and even cutout paper, as long as it

is 8.5 by 11 inches. Kids may also use a computer drawing program, but only if their work is

entirely original drawing; no borrowed symbols, graphics or pictures from the internet will be allowed. Kids must email their name, grade and contact information and attach their work as a PDF or JPG.

The organization said winners will be chosen from younger to older grades and receive their awards at an online ceremony on Zoom with Mayor William Kawecki and the Green Team. The winning drawings will be displayed at Morgantown City Hall and on the City website. They will also be used in the Green Team’s educational materials.

For more information, contact Jing Zhang, a member of the Green Team, at 864-207-0749 or by

email. Visit the Green Team’s Facebook page for instructions, FAQs, resources and updates.