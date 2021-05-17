Elkins High School students awarded Hotsinpiller scholarships

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is determined to help high school students pursue a career in law enforcement after her son was killed in the line of duty.

It has been 10 years since Deputy U.S. Marshal Derek Hotsinpiller was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Elkins in February 2011.

His mother, Pamela Hotsinpiller, returned to Elkins on Monday morning to continue her campaign of putting more law enforcement officers on the streets.

Pamela Hotsinpiller awarded two Elkins High School students with scholarships from the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Fairmont State University-bound Nathaniel Whetsell and future West Virginia University student Lindsay Maxwell each received the $500 renewable scholarship.

Pamela Hotsinpiller said both students plan on majoring in criminal justice and law enforcement and can earn up to $2,000 from the memorial scholarship.

“I love it. I love giving the scholarships. I like it the best. I said, ‘the devil messed with the wrong mom,’ and it is my goal to put as many well-trained law enforcement officers back out on the street. You know, he got rid of one, but there’s an army coming,” said Pamela Hotsinpiller.

She said the scholarships are the 50th and 51st given out in the past 10 years, totaling more than $200,000.