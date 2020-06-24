Energy Express program helps students during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County Parks and Recreation program has teamed up with Harrison County Schools to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Energy Express program helps with weekly meal deliveries to designated pickup locations for students, as well as coordinating online activities to keep them engaged with learning while out of school.

“We’re trying to keep the fun element for them and make them want to, and the next thing is they’ve missed some educational opportunities. There’s a summer slide when they are in school, where they leave school at a certain reading level, and then by the time they come back in the fall, they’re lower. So, that was one of the main starts of Energy Express,” said Harrison County Parks and Rec Director Mike Book.

The Energy Express program’s online educational activities are available for students in grades one through six.

