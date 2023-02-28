MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Millions of student loan borrowers across the United States are waiting in flux hoping President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan passes. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court held a hearing for the plan.

Based off of the decision from the Justices, it can offer close to 26 million Americans with financial breathing room or it could leave them continuing to penny pinch, but experts believe that the Supreme Court won’t make a decision on the plan until June.

Student loan repayments are expected to start again 60 days after whenever that decision is made.

“Regardless of whether the Supreme Court approves or denies this particular topic is going to continue to be the discussion for an overall student loan rehaul,” Yrefy Managing Partner, and former lobbyist, Mary Jo Terry said.

According to Terry, most of that potential rehaul could come due to the average American facing with $30,000-$35,000 in student loans. The plan, if passed, will give either $10,000 or $20,000 in relief to borrowers, which some people are hoping to see.

“When I have my career and my future, I’d like to not be burdened with so much student debt, so I feel like honestly the government can really step up and do a much better job with student forgiveness,” WVU Sophomore Tyler Kalich said.

Even if President Biden’s plan isn’t passed, Terry sees student loan forgiveness being a more talked about topic and a fight that will continue in the future.

“The great news is that everyone is aware of the student loan debt and everyone is trying to do something about it,” Terry said. “Regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on, that’s great news, we need to address this issue and see if there is away that we can get it resolved. Everyone should be entitled to a higher education but not at the expense of future generations.”

If the plan is approved, the U.S. Department of Education will approve loan servicers to get the forgiveness implemented. Terry encourages people to pay attention to documentation or communication that you receive from your loan servicer and the U.S. Department of Education.

In West Virginia, over 130,000 applications were sent in for student loan forgiveness.