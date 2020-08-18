Fairmont native returns home to join Fairmont State’s Board of Governors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced the appointment of Jason Pizatella to the Fairmont State University Board of Governors.

Pizatella is an attorney with Spilman, Thomas & Battle, PLLC. He practices corporate law and represents various clients in the areas of administrative and regulatory law, public utilities, healthcare and government relations.

Before re-joining Spilman, he served most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Jim Justice, after completing a brief stint as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The city of Fairmont, and Marion county, and the offerings that Fairmont State has in Harrison county, the community is always so welcoming of the students, and welcoming of the institution,” Pizatella explained. “My role is to help the strategic direction and path that [President Mirta Martin], and the other board members have set, as best as I can. It’s pretty exciting, and I’m flattered that the governor thought of me for this position.”

As a lifelong West Virginia resident, Pizatella has seen first-hand the uniqueness that Fairmont State has among higher education institutions in the state.

“Even though I didn’t attend Fairmont State, I know how Fairmont State perceives themselves in the higher education community,” said Pizatella. “It was too good of an offer to pass up, and anyway I can give back to the institution, I’m going to do it.”

For the full story on Pizatella’s return, along with Deborah Prezioso’s and Wendy Adkins’ reappointment at Fairmont State University, head over to the university’s website.