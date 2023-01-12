FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The new Police Academy in Fairmont is set to welcome its first-ever class of cadets next week.

Fairmont State University held an open house for its brand-new Police Academy Thursday afternoon. Previously, the only Police Academy in the state was in southern West Virginia near Charleston.

Now future law enforcement officers can train in a college environment at FSU’s Pence Hall.

“This is a regional academy that will service local law enforcement in the area,” said Jeff McCormick, FSU Police Academy Director. “At the same time, we’re providing a police academy experience for Fairmont State University students. You can come be a student at Fairmont State, get your degree in Criminal Justice or any major that you’re interested in, and as part of your curriculum you go to the Police Academy during one semester, and when you graduate you not only have your degree but you’re also certified as a law enforcement officer in the state.”

Cadets begin training on Monday. The next class will be offered during the fall semester.