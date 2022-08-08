FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University Monday announced it will accept new students as on-the-spot admissions through the end of the week.

The university’s online application closed on Thursday, before the first day of classes, which began Monday, but according to the release, students who want to join for the fall 2022 semester can apply in person through Friday, now that Fairmont State extended the deadline.

Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Alicia Kalka said in the release that the extended deadline applies to all new students, from first-time freshmen to adult learners.

Those who are accepted as on-the-spot admissions will be paired with an admissions counselor and academic advisor, according to the release, so that they can experience a smooth transition from applicant to student.

There is an application available online for prospective students to print prior to visiting campus.