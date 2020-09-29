Fairmont State honors Hutson family for contributions to School of Nursing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State philanthropists, alumni, and Harrison county natives, Rusty and Kimberly Hutson, were honored during a press conference for a $500,000 gift to benefit the School of Nursing.

The celebration included the unveiling of the newly named Rusty and Kimberly Hutson Family Nursing Simulation Laboratory. The event recognized two separate gifts from the Hutson family made to the Fairmont State Foundation, Inc. The first was a $200,000 gift to create the Rusty and Kimberly Hutson Family Fund for Nursing. The second gift was $300,000 for the creation of the Rusty and Kimberly Hutson Nursing Discretionary Endowment.

“This type of gift, allows these students are prepared for that real-life experience before walking out the doors. That makes me excited, and I’m proud of them, and this helps us continue to be one of the leading nursing programs in the state of West Virginia, and in the region,” said Associate Dean of the School of Nursing Laura Clayton.

These gifts will go into increasing staff and student capacity, continue to advance equipment as well as other educational elements. Clayton said the most important thing it will improve is the overall experience for students in the program, so they can be the best prepared before entering the workforce.

“It is such an honor to be able to do this, because it really does prepare them for today’s healthcare situations. Patients in the hospital are critically ill. Patients at home have major dressings, and things that have to be taken care of and nurses go into the home to take care of them,” said Clayton. “I had nothing like this when I was in school, and now that we can provide this for the students in today’s age, its an incredible educational tool. We are so thankful.”

Clayton said simulations have proved to enhance critical thinking, decision making in students, as well as decrease anxiety in high-pressure situations before entering a career.