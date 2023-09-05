FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University has released a statement addressing students affected by West Virginia University’s foreign language program cuts.

WVU is expected to completely eliminate its seven foreign language majors officially on Sept. 15 as part of its “academic transformation.” The controversial decision sparked protests and a rally in the campus community and even caught the attention of national media outlets.

Although an appeal led the Board of Governors to amend its recommendation to keep some in-person foreign language courses, Fairmont State called WVU’s decision on foreign language “deeply saddening.”

In the statement on the official Fairmont State Facebook page, the university offered “condolences” to the students and faculty affected by the cuts and said in part:

We know that the displacement caused by these changes can be stressful for all involved, which is why Fairmont State University would like to offer what resources we have to those affected who still wish to pursue an education in foreign language. Fairmont State University

The university also pointed out its foreign language options, which include BAs in Spanish and Spanish Education, an MA in Spanish Teaching and a minor in Teaching English as a New Language, and study abroad opportunities.

“Cultural and international education is an integral part of our university mission. We strive to create and educate global citizens and leaders in an environment distinguished by a commitment to excellence, student success and transformational impact,” the statement continued.

The full post from Fairmont State is available below.

Photo posted by Fairmont State University on Sept. 5, 2023 in response to WVU’s academic transformation

Those interested in learning more about international education opportunities at Fairmont State can reach Sarah Sakaguchi at epics@fairmontstate.edu or 304-367-4490.