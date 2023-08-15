FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University is bringing back several programs that were discontinued in 2020.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, Fairmont State has reestablished music and theater as 18-hour minors. Back in 2020, the Board of Governors decided to remove the programs as majors to help the university “avoid financial exigency.”

Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Chris Kast said in the release that the music and theater minors have been revised “to provide additional academic training for those who have been participating in our Fairmont State Marching band, choir, theatre performances, or just anyone interested in the subject matter.”

Theater at Fairmont State (Courtesy: Fairmont State University)

The release said that courses in production, design, acting and directing will be available under the theater minor, and courses in written theory, aural theory, music business, piano, music history, ethnomusicology and major ensembles will be available for music minors.

The addition comes just days after West Virginia University announced that it plans to cut dozens of majors, including the MFA in Acting and several masters and doctorate music programs concentrating on jazz, piano and composition.

Back in 2020, Fairmont State said as part of statement, “Institutions are canceling non-performing and under-performing programs in an effort to avoid closing their doors,” but in Tuesday’s release, Humanities Chair Dr. Angela Schwer emphasized the importance of music and theater traditions at Fairmont State that date back more than 100 years. “Adding a minor in Music or Theatre is a way for students to take their performance to the next level,” said Schwer.

More information about the humanities programs offered at Fairmont State is available here.

Fairmont State has already welcomed faculty and staff back to campus for the fall semester, and classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 21.