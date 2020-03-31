Fairmont State University announces for spring commencement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University, along with several others nationwide, launched their second half of the semester virtually last week.

More than 360 classes were switched to online courses to finish off the spring semester due to the coronavirus outbreak. All students, staff and faculty are now working remotely; and so far for the falcons, things have been moving smoothly.

“For some of these teachers this is the first time teaching a course like this, so its a learning experience for all,” said Presdient of the Unviersity Dr. Mirta Martin.

The university decided to go digital on March 3. They created a task force that has been working non-stop to get the online courses working since then.

Along with switching everything over to a virtual style of learning, the staff knows millions of people across the country have limited or no access to internet and computers. For falcons who lack the opportunity and equipment needed to learn online the school is lending out laptops to those students so they can finish their classes.

As far as spring commencement, administration has been working hard everyday with a website to hold a virtual graduation for students. Graduates will be able to take a selfie, and virtually dress their picture in a cap and gown and walk across the stage.

However, this is not stopping president martin and her staff from holding a physical graduation in the fall for these students. Martin understands how important commencement is for some falcons.

“For a university where 61% of our students are first generation, the right to commencement is not just a celebration for one, it is a transformational celebration for the entire family,” said Martin. “We will not allow this pandemic to take away those achievements.”

The tentative date for the physical graduation is August 8. That is the Saturday before students come back for fall classes. This commencement will include two full days of graduations, just like it would have been in the spring.