Fairmont State University announces new Honors Program director

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Honors Program has come to a final decision on who will take on the position as the new director. Robin Payne will be stepping in for Robert Baker starting in 2020 fall semester.

Baker has been the director for the last 20 years, and decided that it’s time to step down and for someone else to take over the role. Baker was a mentor for Payne when she started at the university in 2012, and she knows she has huge shoes to fill.

Payne’s current role is a history professor at the University and has worked hard to bring new programs to that department alone. She explained that she is more than excited to do it for more students across the honors program.

“Just continuing to find ways to make things flexible and adaptable for them so the program really works for them,” Payne explained. “I’m really exited to have this opportunity. We have really wonderful students here at Fairmont State University and its just something I’m really looking forward to, being able to work with them in this capacity.”

Payne is actively learning the position under Baker, and will take over once the new year comes. Her main goal is to continue pushing the program to new heights, so students are receiving the highest education possible.