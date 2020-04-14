Fairmont State University announces new online master’s program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced a new online masters program, Master of Science in Healthcare Management (MSHM). This course is being offered in the School of Business and Aviation.

Healthcare professionals can now get the proper knowledge to become leaders in the healthcare industry. The program will go beyond theory, and is designed to form leaders with proper decision-making skills to take on more management positions.

“We are focusing our training programs for people to go out, mange, direct and lead all these services that are beyond the hospital walls,” said Program Coordinator Dr. Raymond Alvarez. “That’s why we call this a ‘masters in healthcare management’ because, it is so broad, the whole continuum of health care.”

Students will be able to choose from two distinct concentrations. The Master of Science that will prepare and qualify them for career advancement in the field of administration and management with an emphasis on leadership. They will also prepare students for the nursing home administrator licensing exam.

The new program also offers a 15 credit certificate in healthcare management where, completed through specific courses, these credits earned can be applied toward the completion of the degree. This shortened degree, can be an affordable, faster way to gain certification for applied promotions in the work field.

“This is a tremendous need as articulated by the healthcare industry and it’s totally online,” said Fairmont State President Dr. Mirta Martin. “This highlights exceptional leadership, incredible curriculum and it also exemplifies how nimble Fairmont State University is to address the needs of our community partners to be able to launch programs that benefit North Central West Virginia, West Virginia, and the United States.”

The program will require an internship to graduate while taking the course, so students can transfer into the professional possessions at a more rapid pace.

To learn more about the program and to see if it may be a good fit for you, click here to be taken to Fairmont State University’s website.