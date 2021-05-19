Fairmont State University announces new student programs, separation from Pierpont C&TC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is expanding what students can study and where they can study it.

The university’s board of governors approved a proposal to offer more majors, like a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care and Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, with concentrations including exercise physiology and kinesiology.

The proposal is now waiting for approval from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Other majors the university will offer after approval are health information technology and administrator in training concentrations to students pursuing a Master of Science in Healthcare Management, as well as a police academy concentration, minor and certificate through the college of liberal arts.

The university also announced that Pierpont Community & Technical College will leave the Locust Avenue campus and the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.

“The mutual agreement to separate Fairmont State and Pierpont will provide positive outcomes as we move forward. We’ll now be able to utilize more of our spaces on campus to increase instruction capabilities,” said Rusty Hutson Jr., Fairmont State University Board of Governors vice chair. “This will afford us opportunities to improve existing programs. As Pierpont vacates Fairmont State’s campus, we will also look to President Mirta M. Martin’s leadership to expand our academic programs and the one-of-a-kind opportunities offered to Fairmont State students.”

The separation will allow construction for a new hangar for its aviation maintenance program to start. The university said this will allow it to grow student program offerings through its Aviation Center of Excellence, which is the only program within the state to earn the Federal Aviation Administration Approved Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) part 141 pilot training center accreditation.