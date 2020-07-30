Fairmont State University announces phased return to campus; classes to start August 17

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University issued a letter to the campus community on Wednesday evening, announcing a planned phased return to campus for the fall semester.

In the letter, university officials announced a delay in the start of the semester, which will now begin on August 17. The letter details that the phased return will allow freshman and other select populations to return to campus for in-person instruction on August 17.

Officials said the remaining students will also begin classes on that same day, but will attend their first week of classes virtually. These students will then return to campus for face-to-face classes on August 24, according to the letter.

Additional information on Fairmont State’s phased return plan, including the full letter sent to the campus community, an updated academic calendar and information on required COVID-19 testing can be found on the university’s website.

West Virginia University also announced a phased return to campus for students for the fall semester on Monday.