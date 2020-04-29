Fairmont State University announces summer term to be held digitally

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced on Wednesday that all summer courses will be provided online or through digital modalities as opposed to on-campus classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the university stated that the summer term will begin on May 18 and run through August 6 with some courses being available for a six-week portion of the term. Students enrolling in Fairmont State’s summer term will also be able to take advantage of one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, the release stated.

“As we continue to experience the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our summer term is ideal, now more than ever, for students who are looking to get a jumpstart on their college degree, or for current students to catch up or get ahead in courses” said Fairmont State Provost Richard Harvey.

University officials said that the summer term is currently set to offer more than 160 courses for both undergraduate and graduate students, which is nearly a 10 percent increase compared to the 2019 Summer Term.

The release stated that graduate students can use the summer term to expedite their timeline to degree completion. For undergraduate students, especially newly enrolled students, the summer term is an opportunity for them to gain experience in entry level courses without feeling the pressure of being a full-time student, according to university officials.

The release stated that most undergraduate degrees require students to complete at least 30 hours of coursework outside of their major. University officials said that students who have not yet chosen a major can focus on completing these course requirements.

Fairmont State’s summer term will be offering many core requirement courses including Political Science, Psychology, English and Meteorology, according to the release.

University officials said that with many summer activities possibly being canceled resulting in more free time than expected, students who wish to fast track some of their general course requirements can do so in the summer term.

The release also stated that incoming freshman who are wishing to take courses online should visit the university’s website and complete the short information page. Incoming students will then be contacted by an admission representative who will help advise on the best courses to take during the summer semester.