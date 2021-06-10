Fairmont State University continues its Summer Art Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is getting ready for its Summer Arts Series.

The series is an annual concert event for the students and the community. This year, instead of the event being one concert, the university will host five concerts. Each Thursday in June, and the first Thursday in July, will have different performances. All of the events will be virtual this year through a program called Remo.

Full list of Fairmont State University’s Summer Arts Series

Thursday, June 10 will have a poetry performance called Kettle Bottom.

“We met with the people individually outside, and we recorded them,” Francene Krik, Kettle Bottom director, said. “So, we spent about 60 or 70 hours in rehearsal, and then we spent another 20 to 30 hours recording.”

Kirk said the performers are glad to be back but are still missing a full in-person experience.

“I think people are still tired of watching things on their small screens,” Kirk said. “Theater is a collective experience. You’re in the room with other people, and that’s part of the experience. Being in an audience where there is tension, where there is laughter, where you hear a buzz of sounds, or the gasp of a breath is really what theater is about. And so, I do think, while people are appreciative, both the performers and the audience, I still think they are very anxious to get back to the stage.”

All the funds from the concerts will benefit different local non-profits each night. To buy tickets for the event, click here.