Fairmont State University easing admission requirements for incoming students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is taking steps to temporarily adjust admission requirements in an effort to alleviate stress for incoming students and their families.

According to a press release, the measures include providing flexibility for students who need more time to meet enrollment deadlines and suspending the standardized test requirement for students applying for admission as freshmen this fall.

Across the nation, ACT and SAT tests have been canceled or are potentially being rescheduled for a later date, according to Fairmont State. Fairmont State’s changes do not lower the bar for admission, but remove potential barriers for students who wish to enroll for the fall semester.

The university said it will also work individually with admitted students who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed.

“Fairmont State is committed to providing a world-class education to all who seek it,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “It is our sincere hope that this action will help students from West Virginia – and beyond – keep their dreams of a college education alive.”

“This pandemic is an unprecedented event in all of our lives. But Fairmont State is rising to the challenge,” Martin said. “We’re doing all we can to assist our students, our community, and our state during this crisis, because we’re all in this together. We must, and will, continue to educate the work-force for the next generation. We must continue to educate future nurses and healthcare professionals and teachers and leaders of tomorrow. We will do all we can to remove barriers to getting the education our future students need to achieve their goals.”

Fairmont State said it has enacted the following temporary measures:

Fairmont State will suspend the standardized test requirement (SAT and ACT) for students applying or those who have been provisionally admitted for fall 2020 freshman admission. This modification is not intended as a change to the admissions policy but is only a temporary modification for students entering in fall 2020 due to situations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fairmont State will provide flexibility to all students and schools unable to submit official transcripts by Aug. 1. No student’s admission offer will be canceled for missing the deadline.

Fairmont State will extend the application deadline and allow applications for the fall 2020 semester until Aug. 1, 2020.

Fairmont State will offer individual virtual advising sessions to all incoming fall 2020 freshmen and transfer students to complete scheduling.

Fairmont State’s Student Services will work individually with any admitted students to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed. Students are advised to contact Student Services at 304-367-4141.

For more information on how to join the fall 2020 freshmen class at Fairmont State University, click here. To apply for admission, click here.