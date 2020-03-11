Fairmont State University has announced plan to extend spring break

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials with Fairmont State University have announced that spring break will be extended for face-to-face classes through March 20.

All online classes will proceed as originally scheduled on Monday, March 16. In addition to that announcement, the University will also transition all hybrid courses to online. Those who are students in either of these types of courses are being advised to access these courses online that Monday.

The University’s statement stated that all staff should report to work, as scheduled at this time. Additional information for faculty and staff will be available through the University Relations and Marketing Department. Student employees, however, are being advised to contact their supervisor regarding their return to work.

Also mentioned in the release is that students who are involved in nursing clinical practice and education majors that are actively a part of field placements, will receive further guidance from their academic deans.

According to the release, during the extension of spring break, which is March 16-20, all student activities have been canceled and students are being advised should not return to campus. For those living on campus, they can only return to campus on Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m.

All University-related domestic travel has been suspended for all non-essential business through the end of the semester. The release said that Faculty with approved travel forms will be contacted regarding their upcoming trip.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and Fairmont State will continue to make decisions based on the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We will continue to contact you as new information becomes available,” the release stated.

For more information from this statement and to stay updated for more releases, head over to the Fairmont State Coronavirus website.

As of March 11, 2020, there have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in West Virginia.