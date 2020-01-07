Fairmont State University holds 2020 opening session for spring semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Faculty and staff from all departments gathered for a breakfast at Fairmont State University on January 7 in Colebank Hall, to kick off the start of another school term.

President Dr. Mirta M. Martin, said that although it is important to prepare, it is also in essential to reflect on the previous achievements.

“It’s important to bring the falcon family together to celebrate our achievements of the past semester, and to char a path towards the current semester. So, these session give us an ability to do just that,” said Martin.

With the current successes, there are many things to commemorate that have been already creating a lot of growth in some of the falcons educations.

“Success of the advising center, the success of our tutoring and testing center, expansion of our tutoring center,” said University Provost, Richard Harvey.

“Through internships, through new programs, through the ability to channel students desires into reality,” said Martin. “This way they can become part economic engine of the state so they can stay home where they belong.”

Many who attended said they loved the event, because it gets them excited to get back into a groove of things.

“We’re excited to start a new term. to get the faculty back and get the students back,” said Harvey. “The campus comes alive and we start getting to do what were here for and that’s educating the students.”

“It’s about getting a superb education, a high touch education in a small setting…surrounded by dedicated professionals, who care about their future and invest in that future,” said Martin.

The spring session of classes will begin Monday, January 13.