Fairmont State University issuing refunds for room and board

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced that those students who have an on-campus lease or meal plan for the Spring 2020 semester will be receiving approximately 40% in refunds.

“While hoping for the best – hoping to reunite our Falcon family on campus – we continued assessing the impacts of COVID-19 on a daily, and even hourly, basis,” Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “But the safety of our community is our top priority, even if that meant the semester didn’t end up quite like we hoped. Our goal now is to make our students as close to whole as possible for the room and board they were unable to use.”

Fairmont State said it is working around the clock to process refunds. The school expects that funds will be distributed to affected students by May 13. Students are encouraged to check their student accounts by May 1 to ensure their mailing addresses are correct.

Affected students do not need to apply for a refund. It will automatically be applied to their accounts, according to a press release.

The university announced on March 11 that spring break would be extended through March 20. Later that week, students were informed that courses delivery would be done through digital modalities through April 24. That statement was later updated to extend through the end of the semester.

All questions related to university operations can be directed here.