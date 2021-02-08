Fairmont State University offering scholarship opportunity to students in Harrison, Marion counties

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University recently announced a new scholarship opportunity, thanks to a Clarksburg native.

Bill Harker, and his wife, Mala, established the scholarship, which will give first preference to black students and second preference to students of color from Harrison County and Marion County who have at least a 2.5 GPA.

The Harkers are not Fairmont State alums; however, they chose the school in hopes that their investment might go further in the state and help overlooked people.

“I think this year, 92% of our students are West Virginia students. And so, Fairmont State has a huge impact, uh, on the local, uh, student population, as well as the local economy. I think that they were also interested, in particular, in giving to a smaller school, where they felt that the impact would be greater,” said Julie Cryser, president of the Fairmont State Foundation.

Fairmont State said the scholarship will provide about $1,000 per year, per student, which will increase over time.