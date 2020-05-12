Fairmont State University plans return to campus in fall 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As West Virginia continues its steady reopening process, Fairmont State University has made revisions to its academic calendar to allow students to attend face-to-face classes in the fall.

The first priority is to keep all students, staff members and faculty safe, so there will be many changes to normal semester procedures. President Mirta Martin said Fairmont State University’s greatest quality is the connection between professor and students, and they will work to ensure students are allowed that possible mentor relationship.

“Fairmont State University is the third-largest university in the state, but we are still small enough to grant students that face-to-face connection,” said Martin. “This pandemic has afforded Fairmont State to showcase who we truly are. We’re very flexible, we’re very nimble, we’re able to innovate and we’re able to think outside of the box.”

The semester will unofficially begin with move-in for all students beginning July 31. Instead of the traditional move-in day, there will be a move-in week that will take place over the course of 10 days. This change will allow students to schedule by appointment when they will move in, to lower the number of people moving in at one time.

After welcoming all faculty, staff members and on-campus students, the university will celebrate its plan for the postponed spring commencement the weekend of August 8–9. Additional information about these events will be released to all 2020 spring graduates throughout the summer.

Classes for the fall semester will officially begin August 10, one week earlier than previously planned. The last day of classes will be November 13, and final exams will be held November 16–20. Winter commencement is scheduled for November 21 and 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“The shortened semester will help us avoid students going home, wherever that may be, and bringing back something that could cause a second wave on our campus,” said Martin. “These changes to the academic calendar will allow students to be have the possibility for the on-campus interactions with their learning, while we continuing to keep each other, and the whole Falcon community safe.”

By finishing the fall term before Thanksgiving and extending the winter break, Fairmont State will be able to offer, for the first time in recent history, an online winter term.

“I think that the steps we are taking right now, showcase and highlight our commitment to this community and our commitment to ensuring that we protect all of this Falcon community,” Martin said.

Over the summer months, the university will be evaluating all of the classrooms on campus and calculating the number of students allowed per room to keep the environment safe. More information can be found here.