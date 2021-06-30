Fairmont State University receives scholarship donation for minorities and women in STEM

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is receiving a scholarship donation for their STEM programs.

West Virginia’s A3L Federal Works, LLC will be giving $25,500 to the Fairmont State Foundation. The scholarship is in honor of CEO Roya Maher’s, father, Karim Maher.

“It is through the generosity of organizations such as A3L Federal Works that the important education in the STEM areas will go from good to excellent at Fairmont State,” said Gary Bennett, Fairmont State Foundation President.

The Mr. Karim Maher Memorial Scholarship will offer four annual awards of $1,250 to Fairmont State University students, with preference given to minorities and women majoring in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) related fields.

Karim Maher was a real-estate professional who understood how STEM professionals improve lives by designing and building cities and residential communities.

“He was instrumental to my education as an engineer. I owe my drive to succeed and my can-do attitude to my father. His love and confidence in my abilities helped me aim high and achieve my goals,” Roya Maher said. “He was a great man, and he had a heart of gold. I hope to keep his memory alive and continue his legacy by starting this scholarship and supporting amazing West Virginia students.”

Fairmont State University President Dr. Mirta Martin said scholarship donations are a way the university can welcome any student.

“More then 90% of our students have to work outside to able to afford an education and they are on financial aid,” Dr. Martin said. “So having the ability to have a scholarship that underwrites some, if not all, of their journey through college is critical.”

When asked why she chose to support students at Fairmont State, Maher said, “I am impressed with Fairmont State University and their curriculum in STEM. I have employees who are Fairmont State graduates, and they are highly qualified, outstanding engineers.”

A3L Federal Works, LLC, an SBA 8(a) certified, HUBZone certified, Woman-Owned Small Business, provides high quality engineering, technology, and management services to federal and state governments, civilian agencies, and commercial clients.