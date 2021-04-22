Fairmont State University to host 152nd commencement in Feaster Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Nearly 400 students will participate in the six ceremonies taking place throughout the weekend during Fairmont State University’s 152nd commencement in the Feaster Center.

The university will honor graduates at a special student athlete Commencement on Friday, April 23, while each of the university’s schools and colleges will celebrate separately at ceremonies taking place Saturday, April 24–Sunday, April 25, according to a press release.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Gayle Manchin, former secretary of education for the arts and Appalachian Regional Commission co-chair, will join the university’s platform party to provide commencement addresses, the school said.

“It is my honor to welcome our distinguished guests and keynote speakers home to Fairmont State,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University president. “Secretary Gayle Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito both serve as role models and inspirations within our great state of West Virginia. We’re thrilled they are joining us to celebrate our students’ extraordinary accomplishments.”

Manchin will provide the keynote address at ceremonies on Saturday, while Capito will speak at ceremonies taking place on Sunday, the release states. Spring commencement ceremonies will take place in the Feaster Center as follows:

Friday, April 23:

Special Student Athlete Ceremony – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 24:

School of Nursing – Commencement and Pinning Ceremony – 9 a.m.

School of Education, Health & Human Performance and Regents Bachelor of Arts – Noon

College of Science and Technology – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25:

College of Liberal Arts – Noon

School of Business and Aviation – 3 p.m.

Fairmont State said each graduate submitting an RSVP to participate in commencement is permitted two guest tickets for their ceremony. No exceptions will be made to the guest policy. The university will livestream the ceremonies for each college or school, allowing people unable to attend to join virtually in real-time. Each ceremony will be available for viewing online.

The Department of Public Safety and Physical Plant will re-route traffic on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, allowing vehicles to enter campus only from the Squibb Wilson Boulevard entrance to ensure smooth traffic patterns, the release explains. Officers and other attendants will be on hand to direct traffic and answer parking questions. Shuttle services will be available on campus, beginning pick-ups one hour prior to each ceremony. All graduates, university guests and the community should expect traffic pattern and parking changes on and surrounding campus areas.

The school asks people attending commencement exercises to remain patient when arriving on campus, as multiple ceremonies will be occurring throughout the day. Guests and graduates should consider carpooling when possible.

“We want to thank our graduates, university guests and communities surrounding campus for your patience as we work to ensure each of our Commencement ceremonies is executed smoothly, and successfully,” said Matt Swain, Fairmont State chief of police and emergency management director. “The best advice we can provide is to be patient with us throughout the weekend, as we have several ceremonies taking place each day. We appreciate your attention to these changes made by our Department of Public Safety and Physical Plant.”

Commencement details will continue to be available online.