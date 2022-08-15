GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University students are back on campus for the fall semester as of Aug. 15. New students spent last week at New Pioneer Orientation in preparation for the beginning of classes, and the rest of their college career.

Returning students moved into the residence halls Aug. 13 and 14. GSU has about 1,600 students for its first fall semester as a university, including graduate and undergraduate students. While classes have officially started, Glenville state has a week of activities and events planned for the students through the week.

“This is an exciting time in the lives of our Pioneers,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “With the beginning of a new academic year, we are all excited to welcome everyone to Glenville State University as these students work to complete their degrees. Our faculty and staff are ready for this new semester and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for these bright, talented students.”

The first day of classes was also the first day of operations at the new campus coffee shop We Proudly Serve Starbucks Coffee Shop.