CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Huntington child was recently awarded a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship by State Treasurer Riley Moore, making them the final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.

On Wednesday, at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, 2-year-old Owen Dennis of Huntington was given his prize, $20,000 that will be invested in a SMART529 Direct account.

“We were very excited to find out that Owen had won the $20,000 scholarship sweepstakes,” Owen’s mother Rachel Dennis said. “As parents of two young boys, my husband and I are thankful to get an early start saving for their future.”

The SMART529 randomly awards scholarships to one child in West Virginia each month from October through December.

October’s winner this year was 11-month-old Penelope Scripture of Wheeling, while November’s winner was 2-year-old Isabella Gautier of Shady Spring.

“I was honored to present Owen and his family with a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship to close out the program’s 20th Anniversary sweepstakes,” Treasurer Moore said. “It has been a joy to give three young West Virginians a head start on their college savings over these last few months. I encourage West Virginia families to visit www.SMART529.com to learn how you can start saving for your child’s future education expenses.”

To learn more about the sweepstakes’s rules and more, visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years.