Video of First Lady Cathy Justice reading for Read Across America Day 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – First Lady Cathy Justice released a book reading video to West Virginian schools in anticipation for Read Across America Day.

“Love is all around West Virginia,” a children’s book written by Wendi Silvano and illustrated by Joanna Czernichowska was chosen by the First Lady.

National Read Across America Day, which takes place on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, March 2, was established in 1998 by the National Education Association to encourage kids to read.

“This is a wonderful book. It shows that everyone can care about one another,” First Lady Justice said. “Everyone needs someone who they know cares about them. Tomorrow, get together with your friends and read to one another. You can share stories, share time, and – best of all – share in your love for each other.”