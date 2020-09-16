Folklife Center begins online book series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center kicked off its new Phyllis Wilson Moore Online Author Series, Wednesday evening. Phyllis Moore is a graduate of Fairmont State College, a nurse, a poet, and the creator of the West Virginia Literary Map.

Moore donated her research about West Virginia authors to Fairmont State, and The Phyllis Wilson Moore West Virginia Authors Archive is now housed at the Folklife Center and is available to student and faculty researchers. The online series is free and open to the public through Cisco WebEx, which will feature several different authors.

“While sometimes it doesn’t appear that there’s much diversity in Appalachia, there is actually a great deal of diversity, its just quiet, and maybe a little hidden. I just want to say: hey, here are these people’s stories, and if you know their stories, your going to understand better,” said Interim Dean Dr. Fran Kirk. “If people read these books, and hear these authors, they’ll have a broader understanding of the lives of people who are living in our community.”

Upcoming online events are as followed:

Wednesday, September 16 at 7 p.m., Dr. Cicero Fain, the author of “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story”

Wednesday, September 30, at 7 p.m., Dr. Proudfoot will be talking about her work, reading several passages from her book “Goshen Road: A Novel”

Wednesday, October 14, at 7 p.m., Burnis Morris, the author “Carter G. Woodson: History, The Black Press, and Public Relations”

The Fairmont State University Folklife Center is currently closed to the public, but for more information about the online book series, call 304-367-4403 or email wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu.