Former Doddridge County High School football stadium to be turned into early education facility

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The former Doddridge County High School football stadium is being turned into a new educational facility.

Part of the stadium in West Union will soon become an early learning academy for pre-k and kindergarten classes. This is due to overcrowding in the elementary schools.

In addition to the educational facility; the Doddridge County Middle School football team will still be able to practice at the stadium and people will still be able to utilize the walking trail.

Officials said the decision to keep preschoolers and kindergartners in the same building was made in the best interest of both students and teachers.

“By keeping them together, our teachers can plan together, they both are developmentally about the same level. So once they leave kindergarten, they will then go to first grade over in the elementary school,” said Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not caused any delays in progress in this project at this time.

