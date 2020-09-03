Gilmer County keeping five-day school week but with daily schedule changes

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A school day may look different for Gilmer County students this year, but their school week won’t.

Gilmer County schools will open next week along with the rest of the state, but unlike many other area counties, student there will have a five-day school week.

Superintdent Patricia Lowther said parents in the county wanted their kids to have a regular school week.

But those days will look and feel different, with directed traffic in the hallways and a different daily schedule, too.

“Here we’re all in a core group. We’re on an eight-period day, but we’re in a modified block. So the students will only be moving once in the morning and once in the afternoon,” said Lowther.

The Gilmer County school system is the smallest in the state. Lowther said that helps to keep students safer, even with the five-day schedule.

Schools in the county will also be deep-cleaned daily, and masks will be required at all times except meals.

Students in the county are also receiving digital devices to take home in case the county needs to switch to remote learning later in the year.

