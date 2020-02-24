Glenville State College announces 3 finalists for next college president

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – An area college has named three finalists in its search for its next President.

Glenville State College has been without a permanent president since July 2019, and started the search for the next one in November.

College officials said Interim President Kathy Nelson has been instrumental in keeping the college running in the meantime.

“We’ve started some new initiatives, kept up with some things that we’ve already started, so she’s definitely helped us keep on track with things, and it should be a seamless handoff for the next person whenever they get here,” said Public Relations Director Dustin Crutchfield.

The three finalists are Dr. Bruce Barnhart, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at California University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Daniel Barwick, who previously served as President of Independence Community College in Kansas, and now works as a senior education consultant for the American Education Resource Council, and Dr. Kellie Bean, who is currently the assistant provost for academic affairs at Hartwick College in New York.

Dr. Daniel Barwick

Dr. Bruce Barnhart

Br. Kellie Bean

The community at the college will get the chance to meet the three finalists sometime in March.