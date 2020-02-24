Glenville State college to partner with U.S. Forest Service to provide summer internships

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College has also entered into a new partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The two groups have signed an agreement to create three internship positions with the Forest Service for GSC students.

Those internships will be based in the Elkins and Marlinton offices in the Monongahela National Forest. It’s a partnership that Forest Service officials like Forest Service Engineer John Cooke explained would benefit everyone involved.

Monongahela National Forest

“The Forest Service gets additional help in the summertime. We’re also introducing young people to the Forest Service and its culture, and the students are gaining formal work experience,” said Forest Service engineer John Cooke.

GSC Professor of Forestry Rico Gazal said the internship with the Forest Service also satisfies the college’s requirement for summer work experience.

“I am grateful to the USFS for initiating this partnership,” Gazal said. “This is the first time that our department is collaborating with the USFS in providing internship opportunities to our students, and I hope this will continue in the future.”

Gazal explained that the internship will provide students with hands-on experience in land surveying and give them the opportunity to work with officials with the USFS at the National Forest.

Any student who wishes to participate in the internship should reach out to Department of Land Resources by calling (304) 462-6370 or by emailing them at Land.Resources@glenville.edu.