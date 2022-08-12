GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – As we get further into August, it means that schools will be in session soon. On Friday, Glenville State welcomed first-year students to the newly-designated university with a community and campus organization fair, and Davis & Elkins College helped students move in for the semester.

Glenville State University

The event at Glenville State allows new students acclimated to entities on and off campus.

“This event is a great opportunity for our new Pioneers to see what the local community has to offer them,” Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin said in a press release. “I enjoy watching the students networking around to the different tables and chatting with business owners, church groups, and the campus organizations as they begin their journeys at Glenville State.”

Glenville State student talks with a representative from Mon Health (WBOY image)

Student-run and community organizations set up near the President’s House on campus to showcase all of the different things that students can get involved in. Members of the community are appreciative of the opportunity that the event offers.

“I want people, Glenville to know that the locals are here for them and the churches are definitely here for them,” Horizons Church Pastor Kenny Fisher said. “We want to make a difference in the lives of some of these young college kids.”

Glenville State starts classes Monday, Aug. 15.

Davis & Elkins College

D&E students were also welcomed for move-in day on Friday, with over 250 new students moving into their dorms for the 2022 school year.

According to Dean of Students Katie Garlik, Davis & Elkins is looking to increase its volunteering efforts this year by working with the United Way to try and give back more to the Elkins community. The college is also hoping to bring more events to students throughout the year as COVID restrictions are beginning to get lifted.

Students are welcomes to Davis & Elkins College for the 2022 school year (WBOY image)

“We have planned some really exciting events for our new students this weekend. We’re moving them in today, and this evening we are doing a tour of campus that includes a ghost tour of one of our haunted mansions, and just kind of making campus feel like home for them,” Garlik said.

Davis & Elkins students also start classes on Aug. 15.