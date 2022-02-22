CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Glenville State College has been officially given the designation as a university. Students, staff, and faculty gathered at the West Virginia State Capitol for Glenville State Day at the Legislature to watch the bill pass.

Those assembled from Glenville State visited the House of Delegates and Senate Chambers for special recognitions. During the day’s session, Delegates took up House Bill 4264, which changes the designation of the institution from Glenville State College to Glenville State University. The bill, which was on its third reading, passed the House unanimously. The action was met with uproarious applause from the gallery.

The bill was then communicated to the Senate for immediate consideration. It also passed unanimously in that chamber.

(Courtesy: Glenville State University)

“What a great day it is to be a Glenville State University Pioneer,” said Glenville State President, Dr. Mark Manchin. “The legislative actions taken by our lawmakers today mark a significant milestone in the trajectory of our institution. In the fall, our students will be able to enroll in Master’s-level courses in education and, by this time next year, we hope to have six graduate courses. That is of course in addition to our existing undergraduate programs.”

The first graduate-level program offered at Glenville State will be the Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction (MACI) which will offer advanced education opportunities for teachers and educators.

“I appreciate everyone who came to the Capitol today to celebrate this great occasion with us…I saw so many of our current students, faculty, and staff alongside members of our Board of Governors, Foundation Board, Alumni Council, our generous donors, community members, and of course our elected representatives. To step back and realize that we were all bearing witness to history being made is really quite something,” Manchin added.

Glenville State University was first approved for the designation change in December by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.