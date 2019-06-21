Gordon Gee to remain as WVU President through 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Board of Governors has extended Gordon Gee’s contract for him to remain as president of the university through 2024, according to a release from WVU.

“Gordon is one of, if not the top, university leader in the country, and we are fortunate that he has agreed to remain at West Virginia University for an additional three years,” said WVU Board of Governors Chair William Wilmoth.

Gee is currently under a five-year contract that would have ended in 2021. The extension that was approved on Friday added three more years to his contract and kept his salary at $800,000 annually.

“I am grateful to the Board for this vote of confidence,” Gee said. “This is an important time in the history of West Virginia University. We have made great strides, but I believe there is so much more we can accomplish. I look forward to the work ahead.”