Governor Justice releases further plans for public schools

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has issued new guidance for public schools as they plan to deal with cancelled classes this coming week.

In a statement this evening, Justice said all schools will remain closed to students through March 27th.

However, essential staff, as determined by each county board of education, are expected to report Monday through Wednesday for continuity planning for students.

Teachers, staff and service personnel are expected to report on Thursday and Friday as well.

County boards will individually determine staffing requirements after this coming week.

The statement also says nutrition programs will be minimally affected to ensure support continues for the 200,000 students who rely on school meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories