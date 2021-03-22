GSC plans to host modified Homecoming celebration in April

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – When COVID-19 upended plans for the annual Glenville State College (GSC) Homecoming festivities in fall 2020, a beloved tradition for Pioneers near and far was put on hold.

The College is currently making plans for a modified Homecoming celebration to take place Saturday, April 10.

The day will begin with a socially distanced Homecoming Parade in Downtown Glenville at 10 a.m., followed by the popular Alumni Tailgate at Morris Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. The Pioneer Football team will then take on West Virginia Wesleyan College at 1:30 p.m.

The events will take place outdoors, and social distancing and face coverings are required inside Morris Stadium. Capacity for the stadium is limited to 1,375 fans, and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are excited to welcome our Pioneer alumni and friends back to campus in a safe and responsible way for our modified Homecoming celebration. Although we won’t be hosting all of the events normally associated with Homecoming, we are confident that this celebration will give all of those in attendance the opportunity to show their Pioneer pride in a safe environment,” said GSC Director of Alumni Relations, Conner Ferguson.

The Homecoming celebration is being held in conjunction with the inaugural events for GSC’s President, Dr. Mark Manchin. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m. in the College’s Waco Center.

Other events, specifically for current students, will also take place throughout the week. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should call (304) 462-6400 for more information.