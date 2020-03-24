Harrison County Schools adds new schools offering meals to students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has added two more schools to its list of ones providing meals to students.

The list includes Adamston Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, North View Elementary, Nutter Fort Elementary, Salem Elementary, Wilsonburg Elementary, Bridgeport Middle, Washington Irving Middle, Lincoln High, Liberty High and South Harrison High schools.

Lumberport Elementary and Wilsonburg Elementary schools are new additions.

Times for meal pickups are 10 a.m. to noon each weekday. Breakfast and lunch to-go meals will be provided to students for free.

