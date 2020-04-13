Harrison County Schools moving to weekly meal delivery for students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools are moving to a weekly food pickup for students in an effort to cut down on employees and volunteers at food distribution sites.

Beginning April 15, and in effect for the remainder of school closures, students will pick up multiple meals to last through a full week, according to a press release. Each Wednesday, students will pick up meals to last until the following Wednesday.

The release states that every Harrison County student will pick up breakfast, lunch and other items to last for a 5-day period.

On April 14, sites will distribute a single day’s worth of meals, with the weekly packages starting the following day.

Food sites will remain open from 10 a.m. until noon.

According to the release, the 11 food distribution sites are Adamston Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, North View Elementary, Nutter Fort Elementary, Salem Elementary, Wilsonburg Elementary, Bridgeport Middle, Washington Irving Middle, Lincoln High, Liberty High and South Harrison High schools.