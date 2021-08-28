Harrison County schools welcome students back to class with family day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Class in Harrison County was back in session this week, and the schools wanted to keep students engaged from the start. So, the Meadowbrook Mall partnered with the county to host the 7th family day.

All of the activities were hands on.

Next to the food court in the mall, tables were set up from each county school. Each table had a different STEAM-based activities for children and their families to play with.

Every game was fun and engaging for the kids, and that energy was matched from those that attended. The mall concourse was filled with families from the morning when the booths first opened. School officials hoped that the momentum can be kept through the school year.

“I think it’s great,” said superintendent Dora Stutler. “I’m hoping this is a reflection of what our schools are going to look like on Monday morning. Just the excitement and kids here and open.”

Like most school events last summer and fall, family day was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Now back in full force, Stutler hoped the day will set a good tone for the school year.