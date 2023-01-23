CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) has sent out a reminder for all West Virginia high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship before the deadline.

Seniors in the class of 2023 have until March 1 to apply for West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“We are encouraging West Virginia’s current high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA to see what kind of financial aid they’re eligible for, and to complete the Promise application as soon as possible,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Since Promise was established, more than 67,000 students from all 55 counties have been awarded nearly $850 million to attend college in West Virginia. Now is the time for current seniors to join these ranks, and our office is here to support them along the way.”

The Promise application can be found at CollegeForWV.com/promise. The FAFSA, which is required for the Promise and other grants, is free and and can be applied for here.

Students can also find assistance by calling the free financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664 or by sending an email to promise@wvhepc.edu. Information on each state’s financial aid programs as well as tools to help with the FAFSA application can be found at CollegeForWV.com.