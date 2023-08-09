CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the emergency closure of Norwood Elementary in Harrison County, the state is now offering another option for displaced students.

The approximately 270 students who attended Norwood Elementary in Stonewood, which underwent emergency closure in July when the building was deemed structurally unsound, are now eligible to apply for the West Virginia Hope Scholarship past the May application deadline, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Hope Scholarship offers $4,488 per year for students whose families want to enroll them in alternative education to public school, including private or homeschool options.

As of now, former Norwood students on the Clarksburg side will attend Nutter Fort Primary School, and students on the Bridgeport side will attend Simpson Elementary.

Although the new, flexible deadline is approved for any student in the state facing a sudden closure, the press release said that it is “specifically intended to help the families of students who had planned to attend Norwood Elementary in Harrison County this fall.”

“Families should not be forced to pay significant costs to relocate their children if their local school closes for reasons beyond their control,” Treasurer Riley Moore said in the release. “The changes we’ve made today will ensure Norwood Elementary families – and the families of any other schools that may undergo an abrupt closure – have funds available to them to provide their children with nonpublic education opportunities close to home.”

Families who want to apply for the Hope Scholarship for the 2023–24 school year can learn more information at the Hope Scholarship WV website or contact hopescholarshipwv@wvsto.com.