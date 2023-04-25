CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tourism Works, a West Virginia program launched by the Department of Tourism, has revealed new hospitality and tourism education programs to help fill future jobs in the state’s tourism industry.

“We’re going to start teaching and training our students to be prepared for the jobs that are on the way, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Governor Jim Justice said in a release.

The federally funded program includes a focus on educating students and helping them to connect with career opportunities.

“Of the projected 21,000 annual openings, 10,000 are expected to be management-level positions with salaries approaching $60,000, according to data from the Higher Education Policy Commission,” the release said.

Potential jobs range from seasonal employment to executive and management level positions.

“Tourism brought in approximately $5 billion in visitor spending last year along with nearly $300 million in recent private tourism investment and tourism tax credit applications, which will expand tourism infrastructure in the state,” the release said.

Governor Jim Justice helped announce the new Tourism Works programs during an event held at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center on 4/25/23 (Photo courtesy of the office of Gov. Justice)

The Nicholas County Career and Technical Center is planning to train other high school programs to complete tourism-related projects. Meanwhile, Tourism Works has multiple initiatives, including the Shape Our Future initiative.

Initiative goals:

Hospitality and tourism education has been launched in all 55 counties across the state, with plans for further expansion and updates to the curriculum rolling out next year.

All 55 counties have been engaged in the process to update the tourism and hospitality curriculum to make it more relevant to today’s tourism opportunities.

Tourism is now a career path that is highlighted at the middle school level in schools across West Virginia, as part of the Discover Your Future Program.

A new specialization in tourism marketing is expected to launch this fall in schools who have signed on for this new part of the tourism curriculum.

A tourism pathway program is currently being piloted and will allow students to gain college credits and career certifications at the high school level.

The Departments of Education and Tourism are currently accepting applications from schools for Tourism EPIC grants that will award funding for students to create tourism infrastructure projects on public lands in their regions

The Departments of Education and Tourism are working together to connect tourism industry representatives and schools directly to create more opportunities for hands-on learning.

West Virginia Tourism secretary Chelsea Ruby said, “This program is an opportunity to really invest in the younger generation of West Virginians, as well as the folks currently working in the industry, to better equip them for the great things ahead for the Mountain State.”

More information about Tourism Works can be found here.