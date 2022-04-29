HUNDRED, W.Va. – Wetzel County High School students received a lesson about death and destruction when it comes to drinking and driving.

The Hundred Volunteer Fire Department set up a mock disaster scenario at Hundred High School this morning. The mock scene included a drunk driver who ran head-on into a school bus with several injuries and even one bus rider pronounced dead on the scene.

Recent Hundred High School graduate Mahalah Britton played the part of the drunk driver and said she hopes students realize that getting into an accident while drunk, or buzzed, can ruin your life.

“It’s real life and it happens often, but, it’s scary and if you’re the driver, everything that happened, the accidents, the casualties, everything is on your shoulders. Like it’s all on you and that’s horrific,” Britton said.

Some of the emergency agencies participating in today’s mock disaster included the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department, Wetzel County Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department, Hundred EMS and the Hundred Police Department.

Richard Yocum, a Hundred VFD Lieutenant, said, “The ultimate goal is to think before you drink and drive. None of us want to come out after prom and you guys are enjoying a good night and we come out to have to come out to cut you out of the vehicle because you wanted to make a bad decision and drink and drive. You know another big thing that we do with this, we try to do our recruiting off this as well. We were able to gain two members in the previous years from this exercise.”