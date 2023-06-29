PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson-Broaddus University announced on Thursday that Board of Trustees and Governors Chairperson Rebecca A. Hooman has resigned.

According to a release from the university, the resignation will become effective on Friday, June 30 with James E. Garvin assuming the position as chairperson.

As Board Chair, I have become a distraction to the good work being done by AB’s administration. While I deeply appreciate the many statements of support and gratitude I continue to receive for my service, I don’t want to be an obstacle to progress. I, therefore, resign as Chair and member of the Board effective Friday, June 30. It has truly been an honor to serve my alma mater both as an Alumni Council member and a trustee over the past 18 years. I appreciate the many statements of support and gratitude for my service. I leave knowing that the Board is in capable hands as AB continues to navigate a challenging time in higher education. Rebecca A. Hooman, former Chairperson of Alderson-Broaddus University Board of Trustees and Governors

Hooman’s predecessor Garvin is an alumnus of Alderson-Broaddus and reportedly has more than 30 years of experience in the legal profession, serving as the Assistant Attorney General, and the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Hooman’s resignation comes a day after the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) postponed its planned vote on granting provisional reauthorization of Alderson-Broaddus University following their review of “financial solvency concerns” within the university’s reports.

The postponement is reportedly to allow HEPC members extra time to review updated enrollment and financial information provided by the university, according to HEPC Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration Matt Turner. The university reportedly has until July 7 to provide said information.