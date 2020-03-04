IMPACT Adult Education Center holding fundraiser to support students

WESTON, W.Va. – A local adult education center is asking for help from the public to help its students succeed.

IMPACT Adult Education in Lewis County is working with Wendy’s in Weston to hold a fundraiser later this month.

The center is funded with a public grant, but offers other services to its students such as college prep, distance education, workplace and technology skills.

Instructor Liz Johnson said that giving students every opportunity to succeed in, and out of the classroom is a top priority.

“We want them to leave here not only with a HS diploma but also with the skills they need to be successful in the workplace and we want to help them make that transition,” Johnson said.

A percentage of every purchase made at the Weston Wendy’s from 4 – 7 p.m. on March 25 will be donated to the center. No tickets or flyers are required to go out and support the center.