GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone else is encouraged to share their opinion on the skills needed for employees to grow in their company or any business in their area.

Glenville State University’s new Workforce and Life-Long Learning division provides workforce readiness training and life enrichment opportunities to the surrounding area. The program is funded through grants, and so classes offered as of July 25 are free of charge. Some classes in the future may have a fee.

“So the goal is to provide those learning opportunities, which are non-credit, so it’s not a 16-week class, it may be a boot camp, so those are just short term, non-credit… some of the courses are free, some will have a charge, but it’s really to provide learning opportunities that are in demand,” said Workforce Learning Experience Manager Mark Sarver.

The Business After Hours event for people to share their suggestions for upcoming courses that they believe would benefit the people in their area is on Aug. 2 at the Glenville Golf Course from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for a course, click here.