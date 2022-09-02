CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has announced that Victor L. Gabriel and Dr. Christopher A. Stansbury will be appointed to the West Virginia State Board of Education (WVBOE).

Gabriel will complete Tom Campbell’s term, after his resignation from the WVBOE, which will expire in November 2030.

Gabriel taught school in Harrison County for eleven years before transferring to the central office in 1983. He eventually retired as an assistant superintendent. Afterwards, he served in the WV School Building Authority for twelve years. He has also served on the board of directors of the Harrison County YMCA.

Dr. Stansbury will complete Miller Hall’s term, which will expire in November 2028.

Dr. Stansbury was the a co-founder and partner at West Virginia Eye Consultants, an optometry/ophthalmology group based in Charleston. Dr. Stansbury also served as the Vice Chair of the Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2014-16.

“Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” said Gov. Justice. “I know their hearts are in the right place, and I know they care about our kids and making sure we continue to provide the best environment for success.”